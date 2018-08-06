One of the men fired the gun inside the car, striking all three of them in the legs. Police say it was an accident.
BURIEN — Authorities say three men who first claimed they were shot in a drive-by assault in Burien were actually injured while playing with a gun, police said.
News reports say the men called 911 about 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the suburb just south of Seattle.
The King County Sheriff’s Office says the men, ages 19, 20 and 21, said they were walking on First Avenue Southwest when a car drove by and someone inside shot them.
After investigation revealed inconsistencies among the men’s stories, police say they admitted that they were all traveling in a vehicle when one of them accidentally fired a gun in the back seat, hitting all three of the men’s legs.
Police say the men are expected to recover.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
