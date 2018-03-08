The engine block of a Toyota RAV4, which rolled and killed all three people inside, was launched into the opposite lanes, where it was struck by a passing vehicle.

All southbound lanes and three northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Bridgeport Way in Lakewood are closed due to a series of collisions that left three people dead and one police officer injured.

Traffic is being diverted along Pacific Highway where possible, but the backup is miles long.

The first collision occurred in the southbound lanes just after 2 a.m. when a man struck a Toyota RAV4, causing it to roll and killing all three people inside, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova.

South Sound – It's a tough commute this a.m. in the DuPont/Lakewood area. Both NB and SB I-5 lane closures in place at mp 125 near Lakewood due to two separate collisions. All SB lanes closed; all but 1 NB lane closed. Delay travel if possible. pic.twitter.com/aXf4cFb0oo — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) March 8, 2018

The man drove off, but an off-duty police officer provided information about the hit-and-run vehicle, and police found it about 3 miles away and saw a woman, later determined to be a passenger in the car, trying to pull off the vehicle’s bumper.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, vehicular homicide, possession of a stolen firearm and driving while under the influence of intoxicants, police said. It was not immediately clear if the woman would face charges, Bova said.

Meanwhile, a northbound driver hit the the engine block of the destroyed RAV4, which had been flung into the northbound lanes, Bova said.

DuPont police officers responded to the scene to assist troopers, and one of them was struck by a semi while he was sitting in his patrol vehicle.

The officer suffered injuries to his neck and back, and was taken to a hospital.

Bova urged commuters to avoid the area or work from home if possible.