Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tukwila Monday evening, police said.

A Tukwila police officer was driving by the parking lot, located at the intersection of Military Road South and 34th Avenue South, when he saw a dispute escalate into a shooting around 6:15 p.m., said police spokesperson Victor Masters.

The officer chased the suspect, who fled in a vehicle, into SeaTac, where the man was taken into custody without incident, Masters said.

The three injured people — two men and a teenager — were transported to Harborview Medical Center. Police said one victim suffered critical injuries, and the other two were transported in non-life-threatening condition.

No further information about what sparked the dispute was immediately available.