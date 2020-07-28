A 17-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured in a Federal Way shooting Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to Steel Lake Park after receiving reports of gunshots and yelling, according to a statement from the Federal Way Police Department.

Medics attempted life-saving measures, but the 17-year-old died at the scene, the statement said. One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way later reported a third victim — a 12-year-old boy — was driven to the hospital, the statement said. His injuries weren’t life-threatening. After 11 p.m., a fourth victim — a 30-year-old man — called police to report he’d also been shot, though he didn’t have life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

All four victims are Tacoma residents.

Later Monday night, officers detained a 28-year-old Tacoma woman, who they believe is a potential suspect.

Police said the park will be closed throughout the night while officers investigate the incident.

No further information was immediately available.