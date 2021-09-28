PULLMAN — Three former Washington State University fraternity members have been sentenced to eight months supervised probation after they pleaded guilty to supplying liquor to a minor the night a 19-year-old freshman died of alcohol poisoning at an initiation event in 2019.

Maxwell Rovegno, Cameron Thomas and Nolan Valcik were sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to one count of furnishing liquor to Sam Martinez the night he died, according to sentencing documents from Whitman County District Court.

The Spokesman-Review reported that the defendants were also told to each pay a $1,000 fine with $500 suspended, according to the court documents.

Martinez died after attending an Alpha Tau Omega fraternity chapter event in November 2019.

The Whitman County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident by alcohol poisoning. WSU suspended the fraternity until 2026.

Others charged in the case – 15 members in total – were given continuances until March 2022.

Earlier this year, Martinez’s family released a statement criticizing the charges filed related to Martinez’s death, calling them “insulting” compared to the loss they experienced.

“A boy dies. His family and friends are shattered. Promises of reform are made, and broken. We say enough,” the statement said. “It is time for universities, fraternities and policymakers to enact meaningful reforms that end this toxic culture.”