AUBURN — Police say a suspect who was fleeing from a fatal shooting in Auburn’s Les Gove Park slammed head-on into a car minutes later, killing both people inside the car.

The identities of those killed in the Honda weren’t immediately released. Police were asking the public’s help in investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the park.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces because of how it stretched out across Auburn,” said Auburn police spokesman Kolby Crossley. “We never want to hear that multiple people involved are dead, especially the drivers of the Honda Accord who weren’t involved in the shooting at all, just innocent victims.”