Authorities have found three bodies on a property near Port Angeles, and they say there is a large investigation ongoing to figure out what transpired.

Detective Sgt. John Keegan of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies first arrived at the scene Monday evening and found two bodies on the driveway covered by tarps and other objects, including a bumper. He said a family member had called for a welfare check after not hearing from the residents of the property since Christmas.

Keegan said a third body was found elsewhere on the property Tuesday afternoon. Keegan said he did not have details on the deceased or their causes of death.

“It’s still a very active crime scene,” Keegan said.

Keegan said he does not have any concern over the safety of the rest of the community and believes whatever transpired was isolated to the property, which covers about five acres a few miles southeast of Port Angeles.