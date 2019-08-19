A 27-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting in the Central District Monday afternoon, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police responded to the 200 block of 29th Avenue, which is near Powell Barnett Park, around 6:30 p.m. The shooter was no longer at the scene, Seattle Police said in a tweet.

Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle Fire spokesman David Cuerpo said in an email. The man’s vitals were stable but his injuries could become life-threatening because of the location of his wound, he said.

Seattle Police did not immediately respond to requests for further information.