An investigation is underway after a police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man in Lakewood on Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team posted to the Lakewood Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening to the 7300 block of 150th Street Southwest in Lakewood after witnesses reported a man was shooting “numerous rounds” in an apartment complex.

A few minutes after their arrival at the complex, one of the officers informed 911 dispatch that the man had opened fire on them. Moments later, police reported that one of the officers had shot the man, who died at the scene, the news release said.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Force Investigation team, the law enforcement group investigating the shooting. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting with the investigation.