Authorities are investigating a shooting in Sammamish that injured a 25-year-old man Wednesday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Klahanie Drive Southeast to find one gunshot victim, a sheriff’s office spokesperson tweeted around 10 p.m. A K-9 unit was in the process of searching for the suspects, who fled on foot, the tweet said.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.