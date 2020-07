A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in Skyway early Tuesday morning, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A person the sheriff’s office described as a suspect was also shot in the hand, and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in police custody, the Sheriff’s Office said in a 1 a.m. tweet.

The shooting was reported in the 12000 block of 71st Avenue South.

Detectives with the office’s Major Crimes unit are investigating.