A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man in White Center this month, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on Thursday night on investigation of murder, as detectives continue to search for a motive, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

Deputies found Martin A. Burton dead on the side of the road in the 10400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest on Jan. 16, according to the sheriff’s office. An anonymous caller had reported a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Burton died of a gunshot wound, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing further details at this time, as detectives continue to investigate and hope more witnesses will come forward, Abbott said.