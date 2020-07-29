Police arrested a 24-year-old man Tuesday night in connection with an apartment fire that killed two people and injured five others — several of whom jumped out of windows to escape the blaze — in East Queen Anne earlier this month.

The man was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. in North Seattle, according to a Wednesday statement from the Seattle Police Department. He’s been booked into King County Jail on investigation of murder, assault and arson, the statement said.

According to probable cause documents, video surveillance footage showed the man carrying four containers into the building on the day of the fire, and heading into the stairwell, where the blaze began. During an interview with police, the man later admitted to bringing cans of gasoline into the stairwell and setting them on fire, the documents said.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North around 5 a.m. on July 13, police said. The three-story, seven-unit building is near Thomas C. Wales Park, just south of the Canlis restaurant and the Aurora Bridge.

Police and fire reported the fire began at a motel, though King County property records show the building was being used as an apartment at the time of the blaze.

Fire officials initially said six adults were taken to Harborview Medical Center, one of whom was rescued by firefighters who got a ladder to the person. Hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said later that another person involved in the fire was also being treated, bringing the total number of patients to seven.

One of the victims, a 32-year-old woman, died from her injuries on July 17, according to the statement. Four days later, a 24-year-old man also died from his injuries. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths as homicides, police said.

Four of the victims are still receiving medical treatment for their injuries, the statement said. A police spokesperson said Wednesday he didn’t know the status of the seventh person who was taken to the hospital.

The Police Department’s arson/bomb squad is continuing to investigate the fire.

Seattle Times staff reporters Christine Clarridge and Ryan Blethen contributed to this article.