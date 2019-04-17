Kent police have arrested a 23-year-old Kent man in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Jered Sperling, who leaped onto the back of his truck as it was being carjacked on Monday and whose body was found in the back of the truck on Tuesday, 2½ miles away from the storage facility where he was carjacked, police said.

Kent police announced the arrest in a Facebook post on Wednesday and said a second person of interest who police had been seeking in connection with the fatal carjacking is cooperating with investigators and not considered a suspect.

The 23-year-old suspect is not being named because he has not yet been charged in connection with the case.

Sperling had been at the East Hill Storage facility in the 10600 block of Southeast 240th Street on Monday evening when an attacker forced his way into Sperling’s pickup near the gate of the facility, police said.

As the attacker drove off, Sperling leaped onto the bed of the truck to stop it, KIRO reported.

Marquis Sims, who knew Sperling, told the television station it’s not a surprise Sperling would try to save his truck.

Advertising

“I just think he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t want any — I mean he works hard for his stuff and anybody who works hard for their stuff don’t want nobody to take it,” Sims told KIRO.

On Tuesday, police released pictures of Sperling and his truck. Shortly afterward, the truck was found abandoned, in the parking lot of the Cascade Homes apartment complex, with Sperling’s body in it.

Police then released photographic stills from surveillance video with images of two people of interest.