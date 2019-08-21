Seattle police arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing in the University District last week.

Police say they think that the man knew the victim, 20-year-old John J. Miller, and that they got into a brief argument Aug. 14 before Miller was stabbed in the chest, according to a statement from Seattle Police.

Officers found Miller’s body in an alley west of the 4200 block of University Way Northeast around 7 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested in North Seattle and booked into King County Jail on investigation of homicide.