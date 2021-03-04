Seattle police arrested a 20-year-old armed-robbery suspect after the man allegedly stole a laptop, fired a gun to get away and raced through a store in the International District, stuffing his weapon behind chips as he fled.

A community service officer witnessed the man steal a laptop and bag from a restaurant in the 600 block of South King Street before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The man fled into Hing Hay Park, where police say he fired his weapon to avoid capture by a group of parkgoers, and then ran into a store at Fourth Avenue South and South Jackson Street. No one was injured.

Police caught the man fleeing out the back entrance of the store.

“After taking the suspect into custody, officers returned to the store and recovered a loaded firearm stashed behind some chips in the snack aisle,” police said.

The man, who claimed he had swallowed narcotics, was taken to the hospital, police said.

He will be booked into the King County Jail on investigation of robbery and being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.