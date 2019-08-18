A 20-year-old man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after he was stabbed in the abdomen early Sunday morning, according to Seattle police and fire officials.

The man who was stabbed called 911 at 3:38 a.m. to report the crime and his injuries but didn’t provide much detail about the suspect or how it happened, said Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson. Though police and paramedics met the man in Belltown, in the 2200 block of Second Avenue, he told police the incident happened in Pioneer Square.

Jamieson said the man appeared to be alert and told police his injuries were not life-threatening. But by the time he arrived at Harborview just 20 minutes after he made the call, paramedics determined he was in critical condition, said Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo.

Two shootings — less than an hour apart — were reported in Pioneer Square earlier this weekend. Just before midnight Friday, police responded to reports of shots and found an 18-year-old man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds in his back and leg. Officers arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection to a second report of shots just a few blocks away, inside the Sinking Ship Parking Garage in the 500 block of Second Avenue. Officers didn’t find any victims at that scene, and they booked the suspect into King County jail on drug, firearm, possession of stolen property and assault charges.