A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and found lying in bushes next to a Kent roadway on Monday evening, according to Kent police.

Police were called to the 14100 block of Southeast 282nd Street at about 8 p.m. Monday with reports of illegal discharge of a firearm. At first, arriving officers only found bullet casings in the roadway, but then found the unresponsive man in nearby bushes, according to a police news release.

Despite CPR and other lifesaving efforts, the man died from his injuries. Police said he had gunshot wounds.

No further details, including information about the man’s identity, were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the tip line at 253-856-5808 and reference Kent Police case number 20-14470.