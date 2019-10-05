Two people were wounded early Saturday in a drive-by shooting under investigation by Seattle police gang-unit detectives.

The shooting occurred in the 6500 block of South Ryan Street sometime before 12:45 a.m., according to Seattle police. Two 19-year-olds sitting in a car were hit by bullets fired from a vehicle passing by, a third person in the car told police.

The shooting victims arrived at Seattle Fire Station 33 on Renton Avenue South. Medics took them to Harborview Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they could not find witnesses to the shooting on an initial search and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.