Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened, and whether there were other people involved. The King County Medical Examiner is working to identify the women and figure out the cause of death.

Two women were found dead in an apartment in the University District, Seattle police said.

Officers found the women when they were responding to a call at about 9:30 a.m., according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. In an earlier tweet, police said they were responding to a stabbing.

The bodies were found in a building on the 4300 block of 15th Avenue Northeast, which is near the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, after building managers conducted a welfare check and found an injured woman inside, according to police.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened and whether there were other people involved. The King County Medical Examiner is working to identify the women and the cause of death.

The University of Washington sent out an alert around 9:30 a.m. advising people to avoid the area.