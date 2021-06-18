Two Vancouver men are accused of using the expense account of an exterior cleaning company to make nearly $26,000 worth of unauthorized purchases at a hardware store.

Dustin Fisher, 38, and Joshua Vern McCarty, 39, both appeared Thursday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of first-degree theft and forgery. They were both granted supervised release and will be arraigned Tuesday, court records show.

From January through December 2019, Fisher and McCarty used the expense account for Snugs Services at Parkrose Hardware in Vancouver to purchase clothing and other items, totaling $25,871.80, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The men had previously been employed at Snug Services; they had not worked there since 2016, the affidavit states.

Investigators said both were seen on store surveillance video on multiple occasions making the purchases, purporting to be another employee and the owner, court records say.

When contacted by police, Fisher allegedly said he had permission to make the purchases. However, the company’s owner said Fisher had not been employed there for years and never had permission to use the account when he was employed, according to the affidavit.

McCarty allegedly told police he lost an estimated $10,000 in bonus money during his employment with Snug Services and was trying to get it back through the purchases. He also admitted to knowing Fisher but denied knowing anything about his unauthorized purchases, court records state.