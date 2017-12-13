The two victims suffered serious wounds in the Wednesday morning shooting and have been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Two 17-year-old boys have been shot near the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, police are reporting.

The victims suffered serious wounds in the Wednesday morning shooting and have been taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The victims were reportedly meeting with someone behind the center, 650 S.W. Campus Dr., when a fight broke out, KIRO-TV reported. That’s when gunshots were fired.