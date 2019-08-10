Two 17-year-old boys were shot and wounded in separate incidents Friday night in Magnolia and early Saturday morning in Rainier Valley, Seattle police said.

According to the Seattle Police Department:

The Magnolia shooting, at 34th Avenue West and West Ruffner Street, not far from Discovery Park, happened at 8:30 p.m., during an apparent robbery. The victim told responding officers he was there to sell shoes, when two men assaulted him and fled in a red car. There was no additional information about the men.

A person who called 911 was at the scene, applying pressure to the boy’s wounded calf. He was taken by the Seattle Fire Department to Harborview Medical Center.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, a second 17-year-old was shot during a fight outside a party. Police responded to the 4200 block of 36th Avenue South, and found the boy on his stomach with bullet wounds in the buttocks and ankle. The Fire Department Seattle Fire took him to Harborview as well.

A security officer at a nearby business that was hosting a party told police it had just ended and people were leaving when the fight began in the street. He heard four or five shots and saw the shooter leave in a dark, four-door sedan.

Gang Unit detectives found shell casings on the street and a car parked nearby with a handgun under the driver’s seat. It was impounded.

Police ask anyone with information about either shooting to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.