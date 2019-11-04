WENATCHEE — Two teens were jailed Thursday after an accidental gunshot wounded a 15-year-old boy, according to authorities.

A group of teens were hanging out on Halloween in a bedroom in the 600 block of Orondo Avenue when a 15-year-old boy, playing with what he thought was an unloaded pistol, chambered a round and accidentally shot a 15-year-old boy in the shoulder, Wenatchee police said in a news release.

The two boys fled the home and the boy who was shot called 911 at 9:30 p.m., initially reporting he was shot while trick-or-treating near Columbia Elementary School, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed Friday in Chelan County Superior Court.

He was taken to Central Washington Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The boys later changed their stories, stating that the gun accidentally discharged at the home, the court documents said.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The 14-year-old boy whose bedroom the group was in when the shooting occurred was arrested on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Both were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police searched the Orondo Avenue home and found a bullet in the ceiling and recovered the bullet. The gun has not been found and neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor, the news release said.