Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction at gunpoint of another teen, a 15-year-old boy, in Auburn on Monday. Police are still looking for three others.

The group took the 15-year-old to another site and took videos of them beating him, assaulting him and stripping him, according to police.

Auburn police said they were called to the Promenade Apartments in the 1200 block of Southeast 312th Street about 2 p.m. after the teen was able to escape and get help.

He said he’d been abducted, driven to another site and was assaulted and stripped of his clothes and cellphone as his attackers videoed the attack, according to the Auburn Police Department.

“During the abduction, a group of juveniles took a 15-year-old by gunpoint to a known location where video later showed that they assaulted him, and took his clothes and cell phone. The victim was able to escape and was chased for a short time by the suspects before they returned to their car and left the scene,” Auburn police said in a post on Facebook.

Officers quickly found the suspect vehicle and saw several of the suspects flee. The two juvenile females were taken into custody soon after officers tracked them with police dogs.

The other three suspects have not been found, police said, but investigators are working to confirm their identities.