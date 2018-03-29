The girls were in the parking lot of a Burien apartment complex when they were shot.
Two teen girls died after being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Burien on Wednesday night.
The shooting, about 9:30 p.m., was after an altercation in the 13900 block of Ambaum Boulevard Southwest, King County Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott said Thursday.
The two girls, whose names and ages have not yet been released, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where they died, he said.
“The suspect, or suspects, ran to a car and left the scene,” Abbott said.
He said there was not a suspect description last night, but detectives were investigating through the night and one could be released Thursday.
“It was a pretty horrible and chaotic scene with people running everywhere and screaming,” Abbott said.
