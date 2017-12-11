Authorities say the shooting happened at the site of a prearranged fight between one of the suspects and a Graham-Kapowsin High School student.

GRAHAM — Authorities say two teenagers who were arrested in connection with a double shooting last week outside a high school in Graham will be released pending further developments in the case.

KOMO-TV reports the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday no charges have been filed and the two suspects would be released after a 72-hour hold.

Investigators say those suspects were with another person who fired the shots that wounded two students outside Graham-Kapowsin High School on Tuesday.

The shooter and a fourth suspect remain at large.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the site of a prearranged fight between one of the suspects and another Graham-Kapowsin student.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says dash camera video shows the getaway car, with the four suspects inside, leaving the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.