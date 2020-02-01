Two men suspected in last month’s downtown Seattle shooting were booked into jail in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday, jail records show.

Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver, both 24, were identified by Seattle police as suspects last week after the Jan. 22 shooting near Third Avenue and Pine Street that left one woman dead and seven people injured.

Seattle police confirmed the two were in custody Saturday, but a spokesman said the department was still learning details about the arrest. Las Vegas is the county seat of Clark County.

After the shooting, police Chief Carmen Best said officers recovered more than 20 shell casings from three different caliber weapons. A third suspect injured in the shooting was located by police at Harborview Medical Center and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, though police said he was not the aggressor in the fight.

Both Tolbert and Tolliver were arrested in 2018 in connection with drive-by shootings and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

The shooting set off the latest round of debate over safety in Seattle. Mayor Jenny Durkan said the city would deploy more police patrols and a mobile precinct to the area near Westlake Park. Last year, violent crime declined, with fewer murders, aggravated assaults and robberies. Reports of shootings and gunfire increased slightly.

The woman killed in the shooting, Tanya Jackson, lived in a nearby Plymouth Housing building and was remembered for the joy she brought others.

