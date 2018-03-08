Two men were stabbed Thursday morning in the International District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The men, ages 63 and 50, were stabbed about 9 a.m. in Hing Hay Park and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to police.

One man was stabbed multiple times, including the chest, while the other was cut in the face, police said in a blog post.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was found carrying a knife a few blocks away and arrested, according to police.

Police booked him into King County Jail on suspicion of assault.

No other information was immediately available.