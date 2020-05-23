One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood Saturday evening, police said.

The shooter fled from the site near Rainier Avenue South and South Director Street, which is “still very much an active scene,” the Seattle Police Department tweeted at 6:45 p.m.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said. A second man, also in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

