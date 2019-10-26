Two men were shot just after 2 a.m. Saturday near a Belltown club, after police said witnesses told them a fight at the club spilled into the parking lot.

The shooting in the 2200 block of First Avenue is the latest in the area — which features a number of bars — to occur around last call.

Seattle police said one man was taken in serious condition by fire-department medics to Harborview Medical Center.

While officers were interviewing witnesses, a second victim, 45, was dropped off at Harborview, with doctors there listing the man as having life-threatening injuries.

Officers had been dispatched to the club after a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the face lying in a parking lot, police said.

Witnesses said two people pulled out guns and started firing at each other, and that at least one person and some cars were struck by gunfire, according to a police report.

Advertising

The 2200 block of First Avenue has been cited in previous Seattle police reports:

On July 7, just before 2 a.m., a 32-year-old man was fatally shot after a reported disturbance at a bar.

On June 17, 2018, a man suffered serious injuries after being shot about 2:20 a.m. during a disturbance in the street. Cars and a building were hit by gunfire.

On May 5, 2017, a man suffered grazing gunshot wounds to his chest and leg after conflicting reports of a fight in front of a nightclub.

Gang-unit detectives are investigating Saturday’s shooting and ask anyone with additional information to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.