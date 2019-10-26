One man died from a gunshot wound after being dropped off by an individual at Harborview Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Seattle police said.

In an unrelated shooting, police said, another man was taken by fire-department medics at around 2 a. m. to Harborview Medical Center after witnesses said a fight at a Belltown club spilled into the parking lot. He was in serious condition when transported.

Police on Saturday afternoon said there was not much more information available about the homicide, including where it took place. The person dropping off the 45-year-old man was “not the most helpful,” said Det. Patrick Michaud.

Because the shootings happened around the same time, the police earlier posted online that both men had been wounded in Belltown. (An earlier version of this story and its headline included that information.)

The Belltown shooting took place in the 2200 block of First Avenue. It is the latest such incident in the area — which features a number of bars — to occur around closing time.

Officers had been dispatched to the club after a report of a fight. When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the face lying in a parking lot, police said.

Witnesses said two people pulled out guns and started firing at each other, and that at least one person and some cars were struck by gunfire, according to a police report.

The 2200 block of First Avenue has been cited in previous Seattle police reports:

•On July 7, just before 2 a.m., a 32-year-old man was fatally shot after a reported disturbance at a bar.

•On June 17, 2018, a man suffered serious injuries after being shot about 2:20 a.m. during a disturbance in the street. Cars and a building were hit by gunfire.

•On May 5, 2017, a man suffered grazing gunshot wounds to his chest and leg after conflicting reports of a fight in front of a nightclub.

Gang-unit detectives are investigating Saturday’s shooting and ask anyone with additional information to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.