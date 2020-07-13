Two police officers in Bothell were injured Monday night in a shooting, according to fire and hospital officials.

The Bothell Fire Department said two police officers were “down” after a pursuit.

Two officers are down after pursuit in Bothell. At least one patient has been transported to area hospital, conditions are unknown. Additional updates to follow. — Bothell Fire Department (@BothellFire) July 14, 2020

One of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in satisfactory condition, the hospital confirmed. Information about the other officer was not immediately available.

Bothell police said at about 12:30 a.m. that a male suspect, who had a handgun, was still at large, and asked anyone with information to call 911.

As of 11:30 p.m., many streets in downtown Bothell were blocked off by various law enforcement agencies, including Bothell police and fire department, the King County Sheriff’s Office, Kirkland Police Department and Northshore Fire Department. One main stretch along Bothell Way Northeast from 98th Avenue Northeast to Kaysner Way, which curves along the Sammamish River, was completely closed.

Bothell Councilmember Mason Thompson said in a tweet that he was “heartbroken about what’s happening in Bothell tonight.”

I'm heartbroken about what's happening in Bothell tonight. My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families. — Mason Thompson (@electmasont) July 14, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.