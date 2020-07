Two police officers in Bothell were injured Monday night in a shooting, according to fire and hospital officials.

The Bothell Fire Department said two police officers were “down” after a pursuit.

Two officers are down after pursuit in Bothell. At least one patient has been transported to area hospital, conditions are unknown. Additional updates to follow. — Bothell Fire Department (@BothellFire) July 14, 2020

One of the officers was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in satisfactory condition, the hospital confirmed. Information about the other officer was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.