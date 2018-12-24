The victims were able to drive themselves to the hospital. The man was listed in serious condition while the woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies were called to a local hospital at about 1:45 a.m. Monday after two gunshot victims checked themselves in.

The victims, a 27-year-old man from Sunnyside and a 20-year-old woman from the Toppenish area, said they were in their car when another vehicle cut them off.

They said a man got out of that vehicle and began shooting at them.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

The Associated Press