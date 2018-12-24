The victims were able to drive themselves to the hospital. The man was listed in serious condition while the woman's injuries were not life-threatening.
YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Deputies were called to a local hospital at about 1:45 a.m. Monday after two gunshot victims checked themselves in.
The victims, a 27-year-old man from Sunnyside and a 20-year-old woman from the Toppenish area, said they were in their car when another vehicle cut them off.
They said a man got out of that vehicle and began shooting at them.
Both suffered gunshot wounds but were able to drive themselves to the hospital. The man was listed in serious condition, while the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.