Two men, 18 and 35, were injured in a shooting on Puyallup tribal lands late Monday, just blocks from where five people were shot last week, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. at East 32nd Street and East R Street, south of the Emerald Queen Casino, according to the Tacoma Police Department, which assisted the Puyallup Tribal Police Department.

The victims were taken to area hospitals with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, police told Q13 News.

Tacoma police said that immediately after the shooting, officers contained the area and brought in a K-9 unit to search for the suspect, who was found along with a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The suspect was arrested for investigation of first-degree assault, police said.

Information about a possible motive for the shootings was not released.

Monday’s shooting occurred just blocks away from Swan Creek Park, where last week two people were killed and three others were wounded by gunfire.