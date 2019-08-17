Two shootings, less than an hour and about a block apart, were being investigated Saturday by Seattle Police Department’s Gang Unit on Saturday.

Police responded just before midnight Friday to reports of shots near Third Avenue and Yesler Way in Pioneer Square. When they arrived, they found shell casings nearby and an 18-year-old man at Third Avenue and James Street who’d been shot in the back and leg, injuries that were not life-threatening, according to SPD.

Less than an hour later, patrolling officers heard shots coming from the “Sinking Ship” parking garage at Second Avenue and Yesler Way. As the officers approached, they saw people running from the garage entrance, some pointing to a 20-year-old man as a suspect. Officers didn’t find anyone there who had been shot.

The man ran, police said, got into a car and was arrested. Officers recovered a small plastic bag of white powder that, police said, tested positive for cocaine. They also found a stolen 9-mm handgun underneath the car, and the suspect is prohibited, police say, from possessing a firearm. He was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of felony assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and drug violations.

Shootings are up in Seattle this year, especially related to drug dealing downtown, which SPD has spent much of the summer trying to counteract.