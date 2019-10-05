Two men were shot and wounded after a fight erupted outside a Capitol Hill nightclub early Saturday morning, Seattle police said.

The victims, ages 30 and 35, were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses began calling 911 around 2 a.m. to report a fight outside the club in the 1200 block of Pine Street, according to police. As officers arrived they heard multiple gunshots and saw a group of people fleeing the area. The 30-year-old man was seen hobbling away while holding a handgun, police said. The man was ordered to the ground and taken into custody.

An officer recognized the man as a convicted felon who is cannot legally possess a handgun, police said. He had suffered four gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview.

The second victim approached the officers and said he had also been wounded.

A security guard told police a fight had started inside the club just before the shooting and people were ushered outside before the gunshots erupted.

A Seattle police account does not name the club, but the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog says it was The Baltic Room