One man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Marysville Monday afternoon, while another man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Marysville Fire District.

The shooting occurred during a fight between the two men in the 1100 block of 72nd Avenue Northeast before 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. The men knew each other.

The man who was shot in the arm was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett. His injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Authorities did not immediately provide more information about the man shot in the chest or which hospital he was taken to.