Police are investigating a shooting near Alki Point early Sunday morning that sent two 19-year-olds to Harborview Medical Center.

The shots were aimed at a truck with three people inside, according to police. One man was struck in the arm, another in the chest. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The third person in the truck was uninjured.

Police spoke with witnesses who said they saw a vehicle speeding from the area, but do not have a description of the shooter. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.