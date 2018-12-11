Authorities arrested the men for investigation of attempted murder and conspiracy.

SPOKANE — Authorities say they’ve arrested two men in a gruesome hammer attack on a 22-year-old Spokane County man.

The sheriff’s office said one of the suspects, identified as Eric D. Kaiser, showed up at the victim’s door late Monday and claimed his vehicle had struck the victim’s. Authorities say the victim stepped outside and Kaiser hit in the head with a hammer.

According to deputies, the victim fought back, seized the hammer and hit Kaiser, who fled.

Deputies said that as they interviewed the victim, the father of his recent ex-girlfriend drove by several times. They say the father, identified as John H. Tollefson, claimed to have been leaving a relative’s house in the area — but that investigators later learned Tollefson hadn’t been to the relative’s home in days.

Authorities found and arrested both men at Tollefson’s home for investigation of attempted murder and conspiracy. They say the attack was related to the victim’s break-up with Tollefson’s daughter.

It was not immediately clear if either man had obtained an attorney.