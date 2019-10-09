Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found in the Green River in Auburn last month, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Fishermen found the boy’s body in the river on Sept. 10 in a rural area near the 12700 block of Southeast Green Valley Road. The boy was identified as Juan Carlos Con Guzman, a student at Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines. He died of multiple blunt and sharp-force injuries, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives asked the public for information relating to the grisly homicide Monday. They had a break in the case Tuesday and identified two suspects, a 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man from Federal Way, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The 20-year-old man was arrested without incident in Federal Way Tuesday and was booked into the King County Jail, Abbott said. He will appear in court Wednesday.

Detectives received information that the 28-year-old suspect was at the Federal Way WinCo in the 100 block of Southwest Campus Drive Wednesday and might be armed, Abbott said. A SWAT team and major-crimes detectives found him at the end of the parking lot and deployed two flash bangs before attempting to arrest him. The man fled toward the road, where more SWAT officers were waiting for him.

Abbott said the man put his hands up and lowered himself to his knees, but then pulled a handgun out of his waistband. An officer fired a shot, but it did not strike the suspect, Abbott said. The man then dropped his gun and was arrested. He will be taken to King County Jail.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further information on the homicide or suspects Wednesday afternoon.