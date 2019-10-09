The King County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men it believes were involved in the grisly killing of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found in the Green River near Auburn last month.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Federal Way Tuesday, and a 28-year-old man was arrested there Wednesday following a tense moment in which he pulled out a gun and was shot at by a SWAT officer, said sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Abbott. The man was not struck by the gunfire, Abbott said.

The Seattle Times is not naming the suspects at this time, as they have not yet been formally charged.

Detectives believe Juan Carlos Con Guzman, a student at Mt. Rainier High School in Des Moines, was at a secluded location with the suspects on Sept. 10 near the 12700 block of Southeast Green Valley Road. They believe the 20-year-old suspect hit Con Guzman with his hands, feet and a baseball bat and that the 28-year-old suspect hacked at Con Guzman’s neck with a machete, according to a probable-cause document outlining deputies’ case against the suspects.

After Con Guzman died, detectives believe the 28-year-old man partially dismembered him and that both men threw his body into the river, according to the document. The suspects then burned their clothing and the baseball bat, and hid the machete, according to the document.

Fishermen spotted the victim’s body in the river later that day. The King County Medical Examiner determined Con Guzman died of multiple blunt and sharp-force injuries and that his death was a homicide.

Detectives asked the public for information relating to the homicide Monday. They had a break in the case Tuesday and identified the two suspects, Abbot said.

The 20-year-old man was arrested without incident Tuesday and was booked into the King County Jail. Detectives said the man told them he was involved in the killing, according to the probable-cause statement. Probable cause was found to hold him on investigation of second-degree murder Wednesday, and bail was set at $2 million, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court again Friday.

Detectives received information that the 28-year-old suspect was at the Federal Way WinCo in the 100 block of Southwest Campus Drive Wednesday and might be armed, Abbott said. A SWAT team and major-crimes detectives found him at the end of the parking lot and deployed two flash bangs before attempting to arrest him. The man fled toward the road, where more SWAT officers were waiting for him.

Abbott said the man put his hands up and lowered himself to his knees, but then pulled a handgun out of his waistband. An officer fired a shot, but it did not strike the suspect, Abbott said. The man then dropped his gun and was arrested. He was booked into King County Jail and will appear in court for the first time Thursday.

The Valley Investigative Team will investigate the officer’s use of their weapon.

There are no outstanding suspects in the homicide, Abbott said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further information on the homicide or suspects Wednesday afternoon. No information has been released about possible motives for the crime.