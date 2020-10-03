Police say “a string of tragic events” left two people dead Friday in connection with a reported shooting and a hit-and-run collision in South Seattle, while at least five people were wounded in a separate shooting nearby.

Police responding to reports of gunfire in the 8700 block of Seward Park Avenue South around 8 p.m. Friday were unable to revive a wounded man found near the Atlantic City Boat Ramp in Rainier Beach, Seattle police reported.

A gray car that witnesses saw fleeing that shooting scene was seen striking and killing a pedestrian 4 miles away at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, police said. An occupant of that car was located later at Harborview Medical Center, police said.

“That vehicle was fleeing from the shooting scene and it seems they were headed up to Harborview when they struck the pedestrian,” spokesman Detective Patrick Michaud said Saturday. “They kept going on to Harborview, which is where we contacted them.” Michaud said detectives interviewed an occupant of the car but have made no arrests.

Police have not released the names of either victims and said that would be handled by the King County medical examiner.

Police are looking into whether the Rainier Beach shooting was connected to a shooting four hours earlier near Emerson Elementary School in the 9700 block of 60th Avenue South that left at least five people wounded.

Detectives with the Gang Unit were on the scene after almost 70 rounds were fired near the school around 4 p.m. Friday. One person with a graze wound was taken to Harborview and four others sought treatment for gunshot wounds at Valley Medical Center in Renton, police said.

“We are investigating to see if [the two shootings] are connected,” Michaud said.