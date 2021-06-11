Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in White Center Friday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 9800 block of 16th Avenue Southwest just before 4 p.m., a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

Four men were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where two died shortly after they arrived, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. One of the remaining patients was in critical condition and one was in serious condition Friday night, she said.

No arrests have been made.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.