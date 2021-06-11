Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in White Center Friday afternoon, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office and a hospital spokesperson.

Deputies responded to the 9800 block of 16th Avenue Southwest around 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Four people, all males, were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where two died shortly after they arrived, said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. One of the remaining patients is in critical condition and one is in serious condition, she said.

No arrests have been made.

No further information about the shooting and what led to the incident was immediately available.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.