A car carrying four Aberdeen residents slammed into a snow plow making a U-gturn on U.S. 12, killing two and sending two others to the hospital.

MONTESANO, Wash. (AP) — Two people died and two others were injured when their vehicle slammed into a snow plow that had taken a U-turn in Grays Harbor County.

The Washington State Patrol said two vehicles were westbound on US 12 about 2:50 a.m. Sunday when one of the vehicles, a snow plow dump truck, made U-turn. An Acura Integra with four people inside crashed into the truck.

The Olympian reports that 36-year-old Michael William Crow was killed, as was 38-year-old Michelle Ann Sorensen.

A 29-year-old woman was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and a 28-year-old man was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

All victims were from Aberdeen.

Trooper Kiesha Conan says U.S. 12 at Devonshire Road was closed for about seven hours.