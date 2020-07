Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Renton, authorities said.

Officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to the north end of Gene Coulon Park, where they found two injured people, police tweeted. Both were transported to the hospital.

The Renton Fire Department also responded, and tweeted that they expect significant traffic delays along Lake Washington Boulevard.

No further information about the injuries or the shooting were immediately available.