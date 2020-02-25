Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pioneer Square on Tuesday evening, police said.

One of the victims was an 18-year-old man, who was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, according to Seattle fire spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley.

Officials responded to the 500 block of Third Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police arrested a possible suspect nearby, but the person was later released after questioning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Jamie Housen, 24, said he was waiting for a train in the Pioneer Square Light Rail station when he heard a “pop” coming from the street.

“I didn’t even really think much of it, but then one of the transit cops ran down the stairs yelling to run,” said Housen, who lives in Seattle’s University District. “It was sort of terrifying.”

All lanes on Third Avenue were temporarily closed from James Street to Yesler Way, but have since reopened, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Transit service at Third Avenue and James Street also was rerouted in both directions, according to King County Metro. Passengers were advised to board north of Columbia Street or south of South Main Street.

No further information was immediately available.