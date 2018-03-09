The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
One man has been booked into jail for investigation of assault following a stabbing Friday afternoon in downtown Seattle, police said.
Bicycle officers were near Third Avenue and Pike Street around 1 p.m. when they were flagged down by someone reporting a fight. The officers found two men wrestling over a knife and separated them, police said.
One of the men, 32, had two knife wounds to his side and upper chest. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of what police described as non-life- threatening injuries.
Officers arrested a 34-year-old man.
A motive for the fight was not immediately disclosed.
